Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni's performance is once again under the scanner. Dhoni, who was considered as one of the greatest finishers in the world, is failing miserably to recreate his magic in the ongoing season. During the recent defeat against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni remained unbeaten 30 off 26 balls as CSK failed to chase the target of 184 at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday. Dhoni came out to bat when CSK needed 110 runs off 57 balls. However, his slow partnership with Vijay Shankar (69*) resulted in CSK's third defeat of the season.

After the loss, Dhoni face severe criticism for his poor strike rate and lack of intent. Many fans even urged the former India skipper to call time on his IPL career to let a young player take his place.

On being asked about his views on whether Dhoni should retire, former India batter Wasim Jaffer gave his nod.

"Yes, if he is not captaining the team then to watch him (bat) like this hurts a little," said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

CSK have lost three out of four games in the ongoing season. Two of these defeats came at their home ground Chepauk and the five-time champions are desperately eyeing an opportunity to bounce back in the tournament.

"Since the last few games it's not going our way. We are trying to improve, trying our best but not going our way. Definitely lost too many wickets. (Powerplay) It's a major concern even in the bowling department. We are giving way 15-20 runs extra or losing too many wickets. We are trying but it's just not happening. (On the team's woes) I just think that we are slightly over concerned or tentative whoever is bowling in powerplay. And with the bat obviously you don't want to lose an extra wicket but it's just about being positive," said CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss against DC.

"Since powerplay we were always playing the catch up game. We were too far behind and we only had one batter left. DC bowled really well and used the conditions really well. Even when Shivam (Dube) was batting we were looking for momentum but it just didn't happen," he added.

CSK will now be squaring off against Punjab Kings on Tuesday for their next IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur.