Virat Kohli continues to rule the cricketing world. The star India batter achieved a massive milestone on Monday. He became the first-ever India batter and fifth overall in cricket history to reach the milestone of 13000 T20 runs. En route to the feat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Kohli smashed Mumbai Indians' ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a wonderful six. The right-arm pacer was returning back from an injury break and he was welcomed by Kohli with a terrific biggie. Devdutt Padikkal took a single on the first ball of Bumrah before Kohli slammed the bowler for a superb six over the deep mid-wicket. "No respect. Batters just looking to dominate the powerplay, irrespective of the bowler," said former West Indies player Ian Bishop on-air. Bumrah had come in to bowl the 4th over of the RCB innings.

Mumbai Indians' lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff as his team opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match.

Besides Bumrah, Rohit Sharma too came back into the side after missing the previous game, but RCB are playing an unchanged side.

"We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things. We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it," said Hardik at the toss.

"Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel," he added.

Teams -

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.