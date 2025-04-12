Virat Kohli's association with Puma, one of the most recognized player-apparel partnerships in Indian sport, is coming to an end. After eight years together, the 36-year-old will part ways with the German sportswear brand. Kohli has not renewed his contract with Puma, instead aiming to go solo and increase the reach of his own lifestyle brand 'one8'. However, a newer report has revealed that Kohli has reportedly rejected a mind-boggling contract offer made by Puma of Rs 300 crore for the next eight years, in order to pursue his own project.

In 2017, Kohli had signed an eight-year contract worth Rs 110 crore to link up with Puma as their brand ambassador. However, now he has said no to a deal worth nearly triple that amount, as per a report by Times of India.

The 36-year-old is instead going to team up with sportswear company Agilitas, a company co-founded by former Puma India and South-east Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

Kohli's primary focus will reportedly be to globalize his own lifestyle and athleisure brand 'one8'.

Puma have already confirmed Kohli's departure.

"Puma wishes Virat the best for his future endeavours. It was a wonderful association with him spanning several years, many outstanding campaigns and path-breaking product collaborations. As a sports brand, Puma will continue to actively invest in the next generation of athletes and aggressively build the future of the sporting ecosystem in India," a spokesperson from Puma had said in a statement, as quoted by TOI.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Kohli continues to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Under the leadership of new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed early success, winning three of their first five games.

Kohli himself has looked in decent touch. He slammed a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his side's first match of IPL 2025, and then hit 67 as RCB narrowly beat Mumbai Indians a couple of games later.