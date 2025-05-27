Legendary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is just 24 runs away from becoming the first-ever player to score 9,000 T20 runs for a single franchise. Virat could achieve this milestone during his side's last Indian Premier League (IPL) league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Tuesday. If RCB wins the match, they can confirm a top-two finish and a clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier one, which will give them a double shot at the IPL final.

Virat is RCB's highest-ever run-getter in history, combining statistics from IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20. In 279 matches and 270 innings, he has scored 8,970 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 133.49. He has scored eight centuries and 64 fifties. His best score is 113*.

He is the highest run-getter in IPL history, with 8,552 runs in 264 matches and 256 innings at an average of 39.59, with eight centuries and 62 fifties. His best score is 113*.

In 15 matches for RCB in CLT20, he has made 424 runs at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 150.35, with two half-centuries. His best score is 84*. He is the franchise's top run-getter in the competition.

Virat has been sensational this season, top-scoring for the franchise with 548 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35. He has scored seven fifties, with the best score of 73*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament currently.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary.