LSG vs RCB LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to seal a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league stage match of the season. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, but will join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 match should they win today. A big win could even see RCB finish on top spot. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led LSG can finish in sixth-place with a victory. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: