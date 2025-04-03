The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have begun the IPL 2025 on a strong footing. Though they lost against Gujarat Titans, RCB are among the top three in the IPL 2025 points table. The RCB camp looks happy too. And it was evident from a video post by the team on its X handle. The RCB video was regarding the birthday celebration of Swastik Chikara, who turned 20 on Thursday. Chikara entertained the whole RCB team with his cheeky comments and even said Virat Kohli should gift him two watches. Then, when Kohli was offering him cake. "Bhai, ungli chhor meri (brother, leave my finger)," Kohli said as Chikara appeared to be biting the senior batter's finger.

Swastik Chikara hits the big and that's plenty to cheer about!



Tune in for a bash packed with joy, cake, and a special request to Virat Bhai, all captured on @BigBasket_Com presents RCB Bold Diaries! #PlayBold #RCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/WkjDb5xspe — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2025

Earlier in the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara left his teammates completely bemused with his recent antics in the dressing room. In a video shared by RCB, pacer Yash Dayal and captain Rajat Patidar revealed Chikara opened franchise icon Virat Kohli's bag without permission and sprayed a bottle of perfume on himself in the dressing room. That too in front of Kohli. Guessing by Dayal and Patidar's face, neither of them would've even thought about encroaching Kohli's privacy.

"We were sitting in the dressing room after our last game in Kolkata. He went and from Virat Kohli's bag, took out a perfume bottle and used it without even asking. Everyone started laughing. He didn't even do anything; he was sitting like this [gesturing]," Dayal said in the video uploaded by RCB.

"Virat bhai was right there. I was wondering what this guy is doing," said Patidar, who led RCB to a win in their opening match of IPL 2025 against KKR.

While Chikara's actions were slightly out-of-the-box according to some of his teammates, the 19-year-old's explaination seems that he was unfazed by Kohli's presence

"He's our elder brother, isn't he? So I was checking to ensure he doesn't use a bad one. So I tried it. He asked me how it was. I said it's nice. I was only checking to let you know," Chikara said, while explaining the reason behind his bold move.