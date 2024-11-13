Indian cricket team fast bowler Deepak Chahar believes that his former franchise Chennai Super Kings will be bidding for him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Chahar has been a part of the CSK set-up for quite some time and although he was not retained for the 2022 season as well, the franchise paid Rs 14 crore to buy him in the auction. In a recent interaction, Chahar expressed his wish to play for the team once again and pointed out that his knack of taking wickets in the powerplay overs can prove to be a huge asset in the modern game.

While Chahar has missed a lot of cricket due to injury, he believes that his past record will be significant in making CSK bid for him once again.

"I was not retained by them in the last mega auction as well. But they went all out for me and bought me back. I don't know what will happen this year, but I know my skill will be valued more now given the fact that around 90-100 runs are being scored in the Powerplay and that's why the teams are scoring more than 200 more frequently. I have proved how valuable I can be in limiting runs in that phase of the game," Chahar told the Times of India.

CSK retained skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the auction. CSK have no Right To Match (RTM) card left with them. Chahar said that if he does not play for CSK again in his career, he would like Rajasthan Royals to bid for him in the auction.

"I think they will bid for me again. I would like to don the yellow jersey again and if not that, then I would want Rajasthan Royals to bid for me," he added.