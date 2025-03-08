When the Indian Premier League (IPL) started, Pakistan players were allowed to feature in the T20 franchise league. Top names Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez featured in the first season before they got barred from the IPL after the terror attacks in Mumbai. Though there were mentors from Pakistan, no one from the country played in the IPL. Now, veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said he is eligible to play in the IPL from next year.

Amir's wife Narjis is a UK citizen and the left-arm pacer, who has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is, is hoping to get an UK passport.

"Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL,” Mohammad Amir said "Haarna Mana Hai."

Ahmed Shehzad, who was also part of the show, said Amir will be a good addition to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side and acan help them to their maiden IPL title.

“RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have good batting unit but their problem has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” he said.

Amir has quite a few meomerable performances against India. Former India capttain Virat Kohli once famously gifted him his bat.

“Virat gifted me his bat and I was overwhelmed by his action,” Amir reminisced. “I have always been a great admirer of his batting and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat.”