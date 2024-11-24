SRH Full Squad, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad impressed everyone with their aggressive brand of cricket and despite finishing runners-up in IPL 2024, the franchise showed great promise in almost all sectors. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, they paid a mammoth sum of Rs 24 Crore for South Africa star Heinrich Klaasen. Apart from Klaasen, the 2016 champions also paid huge money to retain the Australian duo of Travis Head and Pat Cummins. When it comes to the Indian players, they went for youth as both Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy found a spot in the retention list.

Full list of retained players: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Full list of released players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav Marco Jansen* Washington Sundar Sanvir Singh Wanindu Hasaranga* Akash Singh Shahbaz Ahamad Bhuvneshwar Kumar Fazalhaq Farooqi* Jaydev Unadkat T Natarajan Umran Malik Mayank Markande Jhathavedh Subramanyan Vijayakanth Viyaskanth