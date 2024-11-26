Over the years, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the biggest pillars behind the success of the Indian Premier League. His backing has helped Kolkata Knight Riders notch up three IPL titles, becoming the third-most successful franchise in the league. More often than not, SRK is also spotted in the stands, cheering for his team, when the players get into action during the course of the season. Shah Rukh's backing of players like Rinku Singh has also been hailed by many. But, it has been claimed by former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi that KKR wasn't his first choice franchise to buy.

Shah Rukh Khan has been a loyal servant of the league, using his own presence across the globe to help the T20 cricketing spectacle grow. Sharing an interesting tale, Lalit Modi revealed how he first reached out to SRK to invest in IPL.

"Bollywood and cricket sell in this country. I have always been a part of the glamor. Shah Rukh Khan went to school with me; we are school friends. When I approached him for cricket, I didn't know much about it myself, but I told him, 'I just want you to be a part of it.' He was the number one pillar for the IPL," Lalit Modi was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

Lalit Modi revealed that SRK had no idea about cricket, yet he bid for a team. However, his first-choice wasn't KKR but Mumbai Indians, the franchise that eventually went to the Ambanis.

"Shah Rukh Khan bid for a team, even though he didn't know anything about cricket," added Lalit Modi.

"His first choice was Mumbai, but Mukesh Ambani took that. Kolkata was his eventual pick. But Shah Rukh's real contribution was in making cricket entertaining. He brought women and children into the stadiums, which was critical for IPL's success. That's why we had music, cheerleaders, and a festival-like atmosphere that turned it into an event for everyone," said Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi also revealed that many other Bollywood celebrities wanted to be a part of IPL after seeing Shah Rukh invest into a franchise.

Advertisement

"In year one, we had to beg or pay celebrities to come. By year two, they came on their own. After seeing Shah Rukh, everyone wanted in - Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, you name it. Shah Rukh's presence turned the IPL into more than just cricket; it became a cultural movement," he added.