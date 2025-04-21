Mumbai Indians and Team India icon Rohit Sharma soared back to form with a brilliant knock of 76 runs off 45 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday. Rohit, whose dismal run with the bat had become a big worry for the franchise, was finally able to convert his start into a big score. In the process, Rohit also surpassed Virat Kohli in the IPL honours list. Courtesy of his unbeaten knock of 76 runs, Rohit was named the Player of the Match against CSK. It was the 20th time in his IPL career that the Hitman had emerged as a match-winner for his side.

Courtesy of the Player of the Match honour, Rohit surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli in the list of players with the most number of such awards in the T20 league's history.

Most Player of the Match Awards in IPL:

25 - AB de Villiers

22 - Chris Gayle

20 - Rohit Sharma

19 - Virat Kohli

18 - David Warner

18 -MS Dhoni

Rohit slammed four boundaries and six maximums in his unbeaten 45-ball 76 to guide Mumbai Indians to a nine-wicket win over the Super Kings. It was Rohit's first fifty of this IPL season after scores of 0, 8. 13, 17, 18, and 26 in the previous matches.

“After being here for a long time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. It was important for me to practice well, hit the ball well. When you are clear in your mind, things like this can happen,” said Rohit.

The former MI skipper said pressure would mount if a player began to doubt his own abilities.

“It has been a while (getting a big score) but if you doubt yourself, you put pressure on yourself. It is important to balance how you want to play. Today I wanted to hit the ball but it was also important to hold the shape and extend the arms.

“And then if the ball is in the arc, I want to try what I always do. It has not been happening consistently, but I am not going to doubt myself,” he added.

With PTI Inputs