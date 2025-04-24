Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma returned form in spectacular fashion as he slammed 70 off just 46 deliveries to guide his team to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. It was a great innings from the cricketer who has struggled to score run in the first half of IPL 2025. Rohit slammed three sixes during his knock and that took his tally of sixes for MI to 260. As a result, he has the highest number of sixes by any cricketer for Mumbai Indians. He shattered the record held by West Indies' Kieron Pollard who has 258 sixes. Here's a look at the Top 5 six-hitters in MI's history -

260* (225 innings) - Rohit Sharma

258 (193 innings) - Kieron Pollard

127 (104 innings) - Suryakumar Yadav

115 (103 innings) - Hardik Pandya

106 (84 innings) - Ishan Kishan

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head coach Daniel Vettori, speaking after the game, admitted that the team's strategy to maximise the powerplay completely backfired.

"I think obviously, the toss was important. We wanted to bowl first because the conditions were vastly different, (it was a different) wicket to the previous ones. I mean, we've discussed that it's a 280, 250 wicket. So conditions changed dramatically. So to be able to get that assessment early around what a par score was, is obviously difficult.

"When you go in there early on, you're trying to obviously maximise that power play. And unfortunately, we weren't able to, and we kept losing wickets. Once we realised that the surface wasn't what we anticipated, then we needed to build towards that sort of 180 score. That, unfortunately, is difficult to do when you're 24 for four after the power play."

SRH's ultra-aggressive intent in the powerplay, which had brought them success earlier in the season, proved their undoing on a wicket that had spice for seamers. Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult exploited the conditions with clinical new-ball spells, and Vettori acknowledged the team's failure to recalibrate quickly.

"Understanding what a good score is, what a par score is and being able to set that up. Travis and Abhi (Abhishek Sharma), when they go, they're very aggressive and they take the game on and it's led to a lot of success for us. When they don't succeed, then it's the responsibility of the other batsmen. And potentially that's what we haven't had this season, around the ability for partnerships, for one or two guys to step up in games. We got two today, but it was just a little bit too late for us."

(With IANS inputs)