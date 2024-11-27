There has been a lot of chatter regarding the captaincy position in Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025. Nicholas Pooran was being considered the front-runner after he was retained for Rs 21 crore ahead of the auction but with the franchise paying a record-breaking Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant, the situation has become a bit complicated. A recent social media post from the franchise on X (formerly Twitter) led to further intrigue among the cricket fans. The post contained a reference to the Bollywood movie "Hum Saath Saath Hain" with Pooran being referred to as 'ghar ke mukhiya' (head of the household). Later in the video, Pant was referred to as someone who has an unique style and aura.

A family that wins together stays togetherpic.twitter.com/F3dw62TLNg — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 26, 2024

The social media post quickly became viral on social media and many fans were of the opinion that it clearly implied that Pooran will be captaining the side in the upcoming competition.

But pal, Shouldn't it be the other way round to inspire family to win ? — CricFan (@DeepakSett) November 26, 2024

The two-day IPL 2025 Mega Auction witnessed many unprecedented moments including record-breaking Rs 27 crore signing of Rishabh Pant by Lucknow Super Giants to the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest player to be signed in the tournament.

Agar Pant ko caltain nahi banaya toh bhool jao — Arun Pandey (@arundvd1) November 26, 2024

Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of the teenager for Rs 1.10 crore after winning the bidding war against Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL, the 10 teams spent Rs 639.15 crore to sign 182 players in the auction including 62 overseas.

Apart from Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer got astronomical deals of Rs 26.75 crore and Rs 23.75 crore by Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Among others, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal got the identical deals of Rs 18 crore each from Punjab Kings while Jos Buttler was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore to feature in the top buys of the auction.

(With IANS inputs)