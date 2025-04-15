Punjab Kings made a strange change to their playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Shreyas Iyer-led side dropped Marcus Stoinis. So far, all-rounder Stoinis has 59 runs in five matches while he is yet to take a wicket in IPL 2025. Right before the PBKS vs KKR match, visuals showed coach Ponting telling something to Stoinis. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, who was in the commentary box, said: “They must have deliberated a great deal about the team. This looks like the decision was taken right here at the ground. Stoinis has his gloves and bat there. He is just getting the bad news there. Horrible news. It's tough to drop anyone.”

Stoinis Gutted After Being Benched Despite Full Fitness - Coach Ponting's Call

Simon Doull, former New Zealand player, was also surprised. "Is he injured? Did Shreyas Iyer say anything about Stoinus being injured? If he is not injured, that's astounding. What did he get at the back end in the last game, Stoinis? He smashed some 30, did he at the back end? That too of very few balls," said the former New Zealand cricketer.

"Unless they're thinking, I mean, how many lefties are in that Kolkata lineup with? Maxwell may play a role with De Kock, Narine there, Venkatesh Iyer in the middle order and Rinku at 6 or 7. So maybe they think Maxwell has to play a bit of a role. Maybe that's the reason. But I'm a little bit shocked because the runs aren't coming from Maxwell," he added.

"I didn't think it was that bad. But you know, those are awful numbers. And to keep him in the team purely as a bowling option is a very interesting one," he added.

PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 clash here at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The home side made two changes as Josh Inglis and Australia batter Xavier Bartlett were both handed handed their tournament debuts. "We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through. Don't remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance," said Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss.

Defending champions made one change in their playing 11 with Anrich Nortje replacing Moeen Ali.

"We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have a batting that can chase the target. Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight," said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Substitutes: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.