RCB Full Squad, IPL 2025: RCB enter Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a purse of Rs 30.65, the most among all the franchises. After signing six players on Day 1, RCB have ample room to fill their squad on Day 2. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone became RCB's first signing at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He was bought for a sum of Rs 8.75 crore. Apart from Livingstone, RCB also bought the likes of Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Dar. They had retained the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal ahead of the auction. (Full Squad)

Full list of players bought by RCB at the IPL 2025 auction:

1. Liam Livingstone: Rs 8.75 cr

2. Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 cr

3. Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 cr

4. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 cr

5. Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 cr

6. Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 cr

Full list of retained players by RCB: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Full list of released players by RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.