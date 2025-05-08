Chennai Super Kings finally ended their losing streak and claimed a thrilling two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens. Opting to bat, KKR posted a 179/6 in 20 overs with skipper Ajinkya Rahane scoring 48. Later, CSK chased down the target with two balls to spare and put on a big dent on KKR's hopes of reaching the playoffs. The biggest credit of CSK's win goes to spinner Noor Ahmad, who took four wickets, and batter Dewald Brevis for his 52-run knock off 25 balls. However, it was skipper MS Dhoni's huge six that turned out to be a game-changer for CSK.

CSK needed 8 runs to win in the final over when Dhoni switched on his vintage mode and hammered a huge maximum over the deep mid-wicket on Andre Russell's full-toss delivery.

This huge six from Dhoni left the entire crowd at the Eden Gardens utterly stunned. The fans were astonished to see the finisher Dhoni back in his form. On the next ball, Dhoni refused to take a single but took one on the third delivery, bringing Anshul Kamboj on strike.

Facing his first delivery of the game, Kamboj was under a lot of pressure but he guided well by Dhoni and he fearlessly sent the ball across the boundary line for a four as CSK won the match by two wickets.

"It is only the third game we gave won. It is good to be on the winning side. Quite a few things have not gone our way. What is important is to be practical. Identify what has gone wrong. We have 25 players who can fill and I was focusing on that. We want answers for the next year, which batter can slot in where and which bowler can bowl where according to the conditions," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.

"Hardly anyone was scoring runs, yes you will get out sometimes but you back yourself and play the shots you feel you can do. These are the players who are part of the squad now, you may see them in the nets, in the practice games, give them a chance and see how they react. You don't look at the cricketing aspect or the technique but their mental strength and game awareness," he added.