After a midway suspension due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 is all set to resume from May 17. The first match after the resumption will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is going to be an important clash for RCB as a victory in this game will seal their berth in the playoffs. Ahead of the resumption, RCB are dealing with a big blow as their skipper Rajat Patidar is likely to miss the first match.

Patidar suffered a finger injury during against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and currently recovering from that. According to a report by the Indian Express, the right-handed batter will be needing some time to recover from the injury.

It has also been reported that Patidar is also unlikely to be a part of the India A squad for the two match unofficial Test series against England Lions, which will be held just before India's five-match Test series against England.

On the day of the suspension, RCB were scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants and Patidar was all set to miss that game. In his absence, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was chosen to lead RCB in that match.

However, there's still no confirmation regarding Patidar's participation in the match against KKR and if he misses out, it will be interesting to see that who will be donning the captain's hat.

Patidar's injury is not the only that RCB are dealing. Their star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is also recovering from a shoulder niggle and will most likely miss the rest of the tournament.

Hazlewood, who had undergone a rigorous rehabilitation earlier this year to recover from a string of injuries including a side strain and a calf issue, was using the IPL as a platform to regain rhythm.

Apart from this, Hazlewood has also been named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, which will be played from June 11 at Lord's, London.