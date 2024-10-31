Punjab Kings will go in with a massive auction budget of Rs 110.5 cr, having retained only two uncapped Indian players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Star pacer Arshdeep Singh was not kept on, with the franchise choosing to keep four Right to Match (RTM) cards for the mega auction. As per the BCCI rule, all the ten franchises were asked to submit the final list of their retained players by Thursday, October 31. IPL 2024 was yet another disappointing season for PBKS as they once again failed to reach the playoffs. Ahead of the retentions, their skipper Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement while the franchise appointed Ricky Ponting as their new head coach.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 cr - uncapped)

2. Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)