Mumbai Indians (MI) look to overcome the absence of captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday. Hardik is serving a one-match suspension for slow over rate offences last season, while Bumrah is still nursing a back injury and will miss a few initial games of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI at the Chepauk against fellow five-time champions CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Suryakumar has been a vital cog in MI's middle order. He was their standout performer in IPL 2024, scoring 345 runs in 11 matches, even though MI finished bottom of the pile.

MI have Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton as opening partners for Rohit with Ishan Kishan no longer part of the team. However, with Hardik not part of the the matchday squad, both are likely to get their MI debuts.

This could mean Rickelton will open the batting while Jacks will slot in the middle-order, having filled that role for England in the past.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav presence in the top order makes them a formidable force ready to challenge any opposition.

The addition of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner not only adds more depth to the batting but also bolster the spin-bowling department.

Advertisement

MI's bowling attack is yet to be at full strength. While they boast experienced pacers like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Reece Topley, the team will have to carefully manage their resources in the absence of Bumrah.

Arjun Tendulkar is another player MI might have a look at due to his ability to contribute in both departments. However, the void left due to Hardik's absence would be impossible to fill.

MI Predicted XI vs CSK:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult

Impact Subs: Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Angad Bawa

Advertisement

(With IANS Inputs)