The retentions for the upcoming mega auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were announced on Thursday. All the ten franchises named retentions and saved them from going under the hammer in the mega auctions, which are likely to be held by the end of November. Among all the big names, MS Dhoni's retention by Chennai Super Kings dominated the headlines as the wicketkeeper-batter was retained by the five-time champions for Rs 4 crore, under the uncapped player category.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), and Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore).

Dhoni stepped down from CSK's captaincy in 2024 and handed over the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, CSK failed to reach the Playoffs in that season under Gaikwad's leadership.

Seeing Dhoni's retention, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the five-time champions should let Dhoni lead the team in the upcoming season as his captaincy can make the tournament interesting.

"Dhoni should become captain of CSK in IPL 2025. He played under Ruturaj Gaikwad last season. It was not so much fun to watch. Even if Dhoni doesn't bat, he can make more impact as captain and wicketkeeper alone for CSK'', Manjrekar told Star Sports Hindi.

Apart from him, former India star Mohammad Kaif stated that by retaining Dhoni at such a low price, CSK have played a really smart move.

"CSK have played really well. They have saved 10-15 crores. I feel that the way this rule was brought back because we were driven by emotions, and we all really wanted MS Dhoni to play another year...I feel CSK played very smartly there. Yes he is taking less money, but it would allow CSK to buy big names players at the auction," Kaif said on JioCinema.

"I feel whichever player plays for India, I was 36 when I last played an international match for India... now if I get dropped from the team, but continue to have a good IPL run, then I should not have come under the uncapped player rule," he added.