MS Dhoni is all set to end a 682-day wait for Chennai Super Kings fans. That is the duration since the time MS Dhoni last led Chennai Super Kings in IPL. After MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy, Ruturaj Gaikwad took over in IPL 2024. In IPL 2025, Gaikwad was the designated skipper until an elbow injury ruled him out. That meant MS Dhoni is back at the helm. MS Dhoni's form has not been special. While his wicketkeeping has been sharp, batting-wise he hasn't had much impact

Former India star Irfan Pathan said fans should not cross the limit while criticising Dhoni.

"I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticise him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn't want that he doesn't perform, he doesn't want that. We criticise big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticise, they should do it if some player is not performing. They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can't win matches now, yes, we should criticise that but the memes I see on social media, please don't do that. Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticise, but with respect and that's my advice to all of you."

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is only one way MS Dhoni should feature in the IPL and that is as captain of Chennai Super Kings. For Ganguly, Dhoni is a "different beast" when he is leading the side.

Ganguly made this remark just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni's return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hairline fracture on his elbow.

Dhoni's late-order batting position and fading form due to his knee trouble has been a talking point this season, sparking criticism from several quarters. But Ganguly made his stance crystal clear.

"But I just have one, and I know it's a platform, I should not be saying this... If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. Because MS Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event here after his AI Digital Avatar was launched by Ikonz.

Dhoni's return to CSK captaincy comes at a critical phase of their campaign, with the five-time champions reeling from four consecutive defeats. This will also mark Dhoni's first match as skipper since leading CSK to their record-equalling fifth title in 2023.

"MS Dhoni can still get sixes. We saw that in the other game. Obviously, he's 43-year-old. We don't expect to see the MS Dhoni what I saw in 2005. That's quite natural. But I think he's still got the power to clear and hit." "And I think with all his experience, all what he's achieved, he understands the game as good as anybody and will do what is right for CSK," he added.