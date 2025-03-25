Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach Lance Klusener blamed the team's batters, following a one wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Monday. According to Klusener, the batters didn't put enough runs on the board, saying that they were 20 or 30 runs short. His remarks came after LSG captain Rishabh Pant felt his side had enough runs on the board in Visakhapatnam. "I think our top-order batters played really well and I think it was a pretty good score on this wicket," Pant said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Klusener, the former South Africa pacer, contradicted to the remarks made by Pant, throwing the LSG batters under the bus.

"If I have to put a finger on it, I would like to say we've probably left 20 or 30 runs with the bat out there. That was probably why we ended up being under pressure with the ball," Klusener was quoted as saying by India Today.

"I thought they [DC] finished well with the bat, but the reason why we're in that position is because we didn't score enough runs, which we should have. I thought when the bowlers got it right, there was a little bit of spin, so I thought it was a very good wicket. There was a little bit in there for everybody."

"I thought bowling was probably a little bit rougher than the batting, but that's why I'm saying possibly with the experience and the batting power we have, I think we left a few runs out there this evening. I think we play in three days' time, so we've got to just make sure the youngsters are positive. We need to keep them believing in their ability," he added.

DC found a new hero in the uncapped Ashutosh, who produced a chase masterclass to take his side past the finishing line against a sturdy LSG. The Capitals were tottering at 65/5 and appeared to be down and out in pursuit of a 210-run target.

Advertisement

Ashutosh, who truly defined the meaning of impact substitute, took the brunt on his shoulders, rekindled DC's drowned spirits, and gave fans a newly framed dream of success. He played the decisive role in a game where the pendulum swung in favour of both sides.

The 26-year-old was introduced as an impact sub for Mukesh Kumar, put on a show for cricket lovers across the globe, staying till the end, dispatching the ball for the winning six, and returning with a match-winning unbeaten 66(31).

(With ANI Inputs)