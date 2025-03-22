The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from Saturday, March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. However, the season opener is now under the looming threat of rain, with weather conditions in Kolkata posing a significant challenge. With the city placed under an Orange Alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), concerns are growing over whether the blockbuster opener will proceed as scheduled.

If the match does take place, Eden Gardens promises an electrifying contest between bat and ball. Traditionally, the venue has been a batting paradise, with short boundaries and a high-scoring history. It was at this very ground that Punjab Kings chased down a record 262 runs, the highest successful chase in T20 history.

The numbers suggest that teams batting second have won 55 times in 93 matches, compared to 38 victories for teams setting a target.

However, Kolkata's famed duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have often dictated terms with the ball, making spin a crucial factor, especially if the conditions assist turn. The dampness on the pitch could also aid seamers early on, making the powerplay overs a decisive phase in the game.

For KKR, Quinton de Kock is highly likely to open, alongside Narine, followed by Venkatesh Iyer at No 3. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, KKR boasts of a strong batting lineup.

However, RCB also cannot be taken lightly as they will be having Virat Kohli and Phil Salt as their openers. Their lineup also includes the likes of Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma.

Among the bowlers, RCB are likely to go ahead with both Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their Indian pacers, along with Josh Hazlewood as the overseas one.

For KKR, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav, along with Spencer Johnson are likely to handle the pace department.

KKR's Predicted XI vs RCB: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

RCB's Predicted XI vs KKR: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh

(With IANS Inputs)