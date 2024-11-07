Indian Premier League (IPL) reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to rebuild in the IPL 2025 mega auction, having had to release most of their title-winning squad. One of KKR's key performers in IPL 2024 was Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who won the Player of the Match award in both the Qualifier 1 and the final. However, with Starc released, KKR reportedly have one big Indian pacer. That is none other than left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to a report by Mint, KKR are set to go all out for Arshdeep in the mega auction. The left-arm pacer took 19 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2024, as well as 17 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Arshdeep's economy rate was over 10 in IPL 2024, something that will concern sides pursuing him.

As arguably the most attractive Indian pacer in the auction pool, Arshdeep will be highly sought-after by a number of teams, and may see his price go beyond Rs 15 cr.

Arshdeep has represented Punjab Kings since 2019, but was not retained directly by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. However, with Rs 110.5 crore in their auction purse and four Right to Match (RTM) cards at their disposal, Arshdeep could still end up back at Punjab.

Kolkata Knight Riders have already retained two high quality spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, as well as two pacers in the form of Harshit Rana and Andre Russell. While Starc's boots will be hard to fill, Arshdeep could provide a similar solution. KKR will be entering the mega auction with Rs 51 cr in their purse.

Starc did not have a great start to IPL 2024, having been bought for an IPL record fee of Rs 25 cr. But he came good in the busines end of the tournament, tearing apart Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and the final, with a combined five wickets in those two games.