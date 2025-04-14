Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair ended their spat with a hug after the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The two players were involved in a heated altercation during the match when they collided on the pitch. Karun was taking a run when he crashed into Bumrah and things escalated after the incident. Bumrah was left fuming and they exchanged words on multiple occasions. However, DC posted a video on social media that showed that Karun and Bumrah hugging each other and having a laugh among themselves signaling the end of their heated exchange.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali was left gobsmacked after witnessing Karun Nair toying with the world's best Jasprit Bumrah with a technically sound and magical strokeplay in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Sab theek hai bhai 🫂 pic.twitter.com/8pi2zFkh1w — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2025

Even though Delhi Capitals antagonistically succumbed to a 12-run defeat while pursuing Mumbai Indians' daunting 206-run target, the high-scoring fixture will be remembered for Nair's valiance.

He singlehandedly carried Delhi's hopes of ending Mumbai's flawless record while defending a 200-plus target. On his return to the cash-rich league after three years, Nair decimated Mumbai's pace express and toyed with the spinners in his explosive 89 from a mere 40 deliveries without breaking a sweat.

The highlight of his swashbuckling effort in the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium was how effortlessly he demolished Bumrah's prowess in the white-ball format. Basit struggled to remember a top-class batter in the past five to six years who made Bumrah tilt at the windmills the way Nair did in Delhi's home ground. For the former Pakistan batter, Nair is a "very big player."

"In the last five to six years, I have never seen someone play against Bumrah like this. Even if the top-class batters in the world, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler or Travis Head, nobody has played against him like that. The way Karun Nair counterattacked Bumrah made it feel like someone was playing cricket. The way he scored over extra cover, he is a very big player," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

(With ANI inputs)