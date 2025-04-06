Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be available for Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2025 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. In the pre-match press conference, head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that Bumrah will be available for the match after a prolonged absence due to injury. Bumrah has been missing in action since the back injury he sustained during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January this year. Jayawardene confirmed that pacer is looking good in practice and is raring to go for the contest against Virat Kohli and Co.

“He is available. He is training today, so he should be available,” Jayawardene told reporters.

Rohit Sharma did not play the last match after suffering a knee injury during practice but he is looking good and will most likely be back for Mumbai Indians.

“Rohit looks good. He is going to bat today as well. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today so we will do an assessment on that,” said Jayawardene.

MI have had a rocky start to IPL 2025, managing just one win from four games. In Bumrah's absence, the team handed debuts to newcomers like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and skipper Hardik Pandya have shouldered the pace-bowling responsibilities.

A one-franchise man, Bumrah has played his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians since debuting in 2013, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The 2023 season remains the only one he missed prior to this due to a back injury.

His latest setback occurred on January 4, during the second day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. He was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy, which India went on to win last month. This is his first back-related issue since undergoing surgery in March 2023.

