Cricket is blessed to be witnessing another Indian Premier League (IPL) season of MS Dhoni. Since Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, every single IPL season has begun with the chatter around his future. As the veteran wicket-keeper batter enters the 18th edition of the T20 league, fans are wondering once again if this will be the last they see of him in the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings as a player. While the course of the future will be decided in its due time, Dhoni does enter the new campaign with his eyes set on some big records.

The veteran wicket-keeper batter already has some of the biggest records in IPL history to his name, thanks to the 5 titles he has won with the Chennai franchise. But, the 'Thala', as Dhoni is popularly known in the southern state, could add three more grand records to his name this season.

1. Dhoni has scored a whopping 4,669 runs for Chennai Super Kings since making his debut for them in 2008. He needs just 19 more runs to become the highest run-getter for Chennai in IPL history. At present, former India cricketer Suresh Raina holds the record, with 4,687 runs to his name. Overall, however, Dhoni has 5243 runs to his name in IPL, having played two seasons for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

2. Dhoni is already the most successful wicketkeeper in the tournament's history. With 10 more dismissals to his name, Dhoni will become the first player in the history of the tournament to reach 200 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. The next active wicket-keeper in the list is Rishabh Pant, with 95 scalps.

3. A half-century in this IPL would make Dhoni the oldest wicket-keeper in the T20 league's history to reach the 50-run mark in a single innings. At present, former Punjab Kings and Australia star Adam Gilchrist holds the record of scoring a fifty at 41 years and 181 days old. Dhoni will turn 44 this July.