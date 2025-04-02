After a title-winning campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shreyas Iyer has hit the ground running as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. PBKS aren't just off to a perfect start to the new season, winning two games out of two; the said results have also come in a dominant manner. Iyer himself has led the franchise from the front, emerging as their top-scoring batter so far. With the victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, Iyer secured his 8th consecutive win as a captain in IPL, going past the legendary MS Dhoni.

When it comes to IPL captaincy landmarks, Dhoni finds his name on the top of most charts. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper had 7 consecutive wins to his name as the skipper of the team, achieved back in 2013. PBKS' win against LSG in Lucknow was Iyer's 8th consecutive as the skipper of an IPL team (combining his wins for both KKR and PBKS).

Most consecutive wins in IPL as a captain:

10 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2014-15

8 - Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals) - 2008

8 - Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings) - 2024-25

7 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013

6 - Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2012

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2014

6 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2018

6 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2019

6 - Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2024

After the match, Iyer admitted to being elated with the start Punjab have had in the 18th edition of the T20 league. While other teams are looking to find the best combination for their respective sides, Iyer is banking on his boys' camaraderie and synergy to draw the best results.

"It is the start we required. Boys played their role really well. Every individual contributed to the best of their ability and whatever was discussed in the team meeting, we implemented really well. To be honest, there's no right combination. Just that the camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. I feel all teams have the right potential to go out there and win the game. It's just that you need to have the similar kind of mindset when you go out there, which is to win. I always try to be in the present as much as possible. Even this innings is now history for me. Just want to focus on the next one now," he said after the game.