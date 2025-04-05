The internet went on overdrive on Saturday when the official broadcaster showed footage of Pan Singh and Devika Devi, MS Dhoni's parents, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Chennai. It was the first time Dhoni's parents dropped in to watch an IPL game here since their son's association with CSK began in 2008. Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva too were in attendance, though they often attend IPL matches at Chennai.

Dhoni's parents' presence saw social media speculating whether the CSK great would retire or not. However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming, at the post-match press conference, clarified he was not retiring. "He is still going strong, and I don't even ask him about his future these days," Fleming said.

There were talks about Dhoni leading the CSK if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad did not recover in time from a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday. However, Gaikwad strolling out for the toss ruled out any such nostalgic trip back to some glory days. Gaikwad said at the toss: "My elbow is good, eager to go."

Meanwhile, standout spells from spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav strangulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring rate as Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a 24 run win at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, DC is at the top of the points table with three wins in three games. On the other hand, with just one win and three losses, CSK has slid down to the eighth spot.

During the run chase, the all-New Zealand opening combination of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway could not stay together for long as Rachin was caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar for just three. CSK was 14/1 in 1.5 overs. In the very next over, Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for five, thanks to a fine catch by Jake Fraser McGurk at deep backward square leg. CSK was 20/2 in 2.3 overs.

Devon Conway and Vijay Shankar tried to stitch a partnership, but a googly by Vipraj Nigam landed into skipper Axar Patel's hands, removing Conway for 13 in 14 balls. CSK was 41/3 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of six overs, CSK was 46/3, with Shankar (11*) and Dube (5*) unbeaten. CSK reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Dube once again failed to convert his state into a big score as Vipraj got his second wicket, with Tristan Stubbs making no mistake at long-on. Dube was gone for 18 in 15 balls, with a four and six. CSK was 65/4 in 9.2 overs.

CSK was 69/4 in 10 overs, with Vijay Shankar (19*) joined by Ravindra Jadeja (2*). Wickets continued to tumble for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja was trapped leg before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav for just two. CSK was 74/5 in 10.4 overs.

MS Dhoni walked to the crease and received a huge ovation from the crowd.

DC bowlers were all over CSK, as even though Vijay managed some boundaries, the asking rate was climbing up rapidly. CSK reached the 100-run mark in 14.3 overs. Dhoni had to wait till the 19th ball to hit a six.

CSK finished at 158/5, with Vijay (69* in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dhoni (30* in 26 balls, with a four and six).