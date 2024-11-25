IPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming, Day 2: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is set to roll out on the second day of the bidding war after the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc. fetched big bucks on Day 1. Pant became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auctions but close to 500 players are yet to go under the hammer at the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While the biggest names in the sport have already found out which teams they will be playing for in IPL 2025, some lesser-known stars could mark their arrival on the big stage on Day 2. The second day will see the auction being done in an accelerated manner.

Here are the live streaming and live broadcast details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction:

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be held over two days, with Day 2 taking place in 25.

At what time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2 start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2 will start at 3:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2 will be broadcast on Star Sports on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2 free?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction Day 2 will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App free of cost.