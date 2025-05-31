Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced the perfect toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Washington Sundar during the IPL 2025 encounter against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Chasing a target of 229, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar stitched together a brilliant partnership to keep GT in the game. However, Bumrah produced a moment of pure magic to dismiss Washington and potentially end the fightback. In the 14th over, Bumrah conceded just four runs and produced possibly the "ball of IPL 2025" that pitched just ahead of the batter and skidded on to the stumps.

Following his side's progress to qualification two after the eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his performance, comparing his economy rate to "Mumbai housing prices" and added that having him is a luxury.

MI booked a ticket to Qualifier two against Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a shot at the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Inching past GT by 20 runs in a closely contested match at Mullanpur despite a fine knock by Sai Sudharsan, Bumrah played a big role with his spell of 1/27 in four overs, putting GT under pressure.

Speaking after the match, Pandya was appreciative of the opening partnership between Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, and his bowlers and admitted that the game looked "even Stevens" at one point.

"I thought the wicket got better in the second innings. It started to come on well, they got into rhythm and we realised we need to hold our nerves and back our boys. The way Jonny batted and started... for him to make his debut for us, it is a special franchise, coming in and playing the way he played. The way Ro batted. He took his time, and once he got into rhythm, it was beautiful. The way (Richard) Gleeson bowled. Jassi (Jasprit) being Jassi. Ashwani (Kumar).. everyone chipped in well and we held our nerves."

"Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him (Bumrah). When you have that, it is a luxury. It is like Mumbai housing prices - he is that expensive. I was just watching the scoreboard, and I thought if we could keep extra runs at the end, I had the bowlers to bowl it. It was important that Jassi come and bowl that over so that the margin becomes longer (the 18th over)," he concluded.

(With ANI inputs)