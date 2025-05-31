The social media was abuzz on Friday with many users claiming that there is a rift between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. GT were facing MI in the Eliminator game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and a couple of awkward moments between Hardik and Gill gave rise to the speculations. The first one was a missed handshake. Hardik had offered his hand for a handshake to Gill after the toss took place but Gill failed to notice it. Many on the internet felt that Gill had deliberately done it.

The next talking point came when Gill was dismissed as LBW and Hardik's celebration was a bit unusual. He ran through the side of Gill and even stared at the batter while shouting after he was dismissed. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

As rumours of rift between the two players started spreading, Gill himself took to social media to clear the air.

Uploading his picture with Hardik on Instagram Story, he wrote, "Nothing but love. (Don't believe everything you see on internet)." He also tagged Hardik in the post.

The mighty Mumbai Indians handled the nerves better on the big stage to outlast Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 Eliminator despite a classy effort from Sai Sudharsan in Mullanpur on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) rode his luck to play a fine knock after Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) made instant impact on his Mumbai Indians debut to push them to an imposing 228 five in 20 overs.

Titans, who were sloppy in the field and with the ball, were able to take the game down to the wire with sensational batting from Sudharsan (80 off 49) before falling short at 208 for six to exit the tournament.

In the end, it was Mumbai Indians who won the key moments to advance in the competition. The victory took them to Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday when they take on Punjab Kings.

Despite heavy dew, overcoming a such a steep target in a knock-out game needed a special effort which came from Sudharsan who put his team on course for an improbable chase until his dismissal in the 16th over.

Bumrah removed Washington Sundar (48 off 24) with his trademark yorker before Sudharsan missed scoop against Richard Gleeson to see his stumps dislodged, bringing Mumbai Indians back into the game.

While it lasted, it was a delight to see Sudharsan go about his business. In a game of pure muscle, Sudharsan was a picture of elegance and found gaps all around the park with pinpoint precision.

The equation came down to 36 from 12 balls with two left-handers Rahul Tewatia and Sherfane Rutherford in the middle. Mumbai Indians debutant Richard Gleeson bowled the final over with Titans needing 24 runs and he bowled three immaculate deliveries to ensure victory before hobbling out due to hamstring issue. In fact, Suryakumar Yadav, the vice-captain was marshalling resources in the final over and it was a brave punt to bring Gleeson in for three deliveries knowing that he is in considerable discomfort. Once the target was out of reach, Surya took him off and asked left-arm seamer Ashwini Kumar to complete formalities.

(With PTI Inputs)