Despite having a memorable run, Gujarat Titans' dream of lifting the IPL 2025 trophy shattered on Friday after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match. Playing in Mullanpur, MI opted to bat first and posted a whopping total of 228/5 in 20 overs. The biggest hero of their innings was opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 81 off 50 balls. Later, GT put up a strong fight but fell short by 20 runs and were knocked out from the trophy race.

During this high-scoring run-chase, a controversial moment took place when GT batter Sai Sudharsan was not pleased with the umpire's decision.

In the 13th over of GT's chase, Sudharsan tried to play a scoop shot off Trent Boult. However, Sudharsan missed the ball, which went down the leg and looked like a wide. The on-field umpire signalled it to be fair delivery, stating that Sudharsan moved from his spot to the scoop shot, otherwise the ball would have hit his pads.

Not happy with the call, the GT opener went from the DRS review, which again gave the decision in the favour of MI. Seeing this, Sudharsan walked towards the on-field umpire and was seen arguing over the matter. However, the moment quickly settled down and game continued.

Clear wide ball not given and Sai Sudharshan is not happy with umpire. pic.twitter.com/eTaEg7QAFB — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) May 30, 2025

After the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill was visibly upset with his team's overall performance as while fielding, the players dropped three catches.

"Brilliant game of cricket, we were right in it. Last three-four overs didn't go our way but still a good game. Definitely not easy when we drop 3 sitters. Wasn't easy for the bowlers to control and doesn't help when you drop 3 catches," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

"Message was simple (for Sai and Washington). Just play the game you want to play and the goal was the same for both of them to make us win. Because of the dew, the wicket did become little easier for us. Definitely lot of positives for us. Last 2-3 games didn't go our way but credit to all the players, especially Sai - he was terrific for us this season. 210 would've been par for us on this pitch," he added.

MI will now be taking on Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3.