Lucknow Super Giants, the team that made its Indian Premier League debut in 2022, has had a good performance so far. The side began its journey with a playoff finish and replicated the performance the very next year. The 2024 season, however, saw LSG finish at the 7th spot. The side released its captain KL Rahul and went on to pay a whopping sum of Rs 27 crore at IPL 2025 auction to acquire Rishabh Pant. The southpaw was later named captain ahead of the upcoming season.

LSG retained Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni, while they bought Shamar Joseph using Right-To-Match card in the auction. In the bidding war, LSG also bought big players like David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Avesh Khan.

Before the side begins its IPL 2025 campaign, let's have a quick SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the squad -

Strengths: LSG have a powerful batting line-up. The top and middle order consists attacking players like Pant, Markram, Hooda, Pooran, Miller. In the pace deparment too, the side looks good. Mayank Yadav has been a rising sensation while the presence of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan will only make the fast bowling stronger.

Weakness: In spin department, LSG don't look that good. Ravi Bishnoi, the leader of spin attack in their squad, failed to impress last season, leaking runs at 8.77 per over and scalping only 10 wickets in 14 matches.

Opportunities: LSG have enough batting firepower in the top and middle-order but that would not take any chance away from Ayush Badoni. He must aim to improve as a finisher for the side.

Threats: Their three ace pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are currently recovering from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy. The trio is still waiting to get the approval of BCCI's medical team. Mayank has a history of suffering consistent injuries and if this continues, LSG might find themselves in trouble.

LSG have also splurged huge sum to buy Pant in the bidding war. The player must be under pressure of the record price tag.

Lucknow Super Giants' Strongest XI for IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (Captain/wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan

Impact Players - Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamar Joseph, David Miller