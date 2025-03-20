Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence, formerly the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This comes days ahead of the start of MI's opening match of IPL 2025, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah is back at the new NCA for the second time in as many weeks to assess his fitness ahead of the upcoming IPL and to sought clearance to feature in the tournament.

"After visiting the facility more than a week ago, the India and Mumbai Indians pacer has returned to assess his readiness for the upcoming IPL and to seek clearance to play. His availability - partial or full - will be known during this visit," the report stated.

However, the report added Bumrah could be back in action as early as next week, but he will miss MI's first two games at least. This comes a major boost for MI, who are bidding for a record-extending sixth title this season.

"If he feels comfortable while bowling and doesn't experience any pain or discomfort, he could be cleared to participate in the IPL. However, the general consensus is that it will take at least another week before he can be considered fit for an IPL match, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai Indians' first two games," the report added.

Speaking on Wednesday, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene did not give a time frame for Bumrah's return to competitive cricket, and said the pace spearhead's absence will be a massive "challenge" for his side in the IPL 2025.

"Jasprit is at the moment with NCA. He has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their BCCI medical team's feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis. He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world, and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years." Mahela Jayawardene said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Jayawardene also said that the franchise will have to wait and find someone else who can step up in Bumrah's absence; he noted that in the initial stages of IPL, they are trying a few things to see if they work.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and seeing how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that." he added.

(With ANI Inputs)