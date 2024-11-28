The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction saw some stunning steal deals unfold over two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Franchises had to spend big in order to buy coveted stars like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, etc. on Day 1. But on the second day, some big bargains unfolded as franchises landed some established stars from the auction pool, while others simply didn't have the money left to go all-in. Some of the top players franchises were lucky to sign for a bargain price includes the names of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Quinton de Kock, etc.

Top 5 Bargain Buys In IPL 2025 Mega Auction:

Glenn Maxwell: Though the Australian all-rounder's form is mostly the flip of a coin, the franchise putting its money on him can't really be sure which Maxwell would turn up in a particular season. Maxwell was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the mega auction after a flop IPL 2024 campaign. With form not helping his case in the mega auction, Punjab Kings snapped Maxwell up for a cut-price deal of Rs 4 crore.

Tim David: Another Australia in the list, only a couple of years ago, David was being seen as one of the finest middle-order batters in the world, when it comes to the shortest format. But a poor run of form saw his stock decline. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having let go of Maxwell, decided to replace him by signing David from the auction. He only cost INR 3 crore.

Adam Zampa: There's no stopping Australian in the list, with spinner Adam Zampa slotting in at the No. 3 spot. With 341 wickets across 280 T20 games, Zampa is one of the top spinners in white-ball cricket at present. Though he hasn't been able to replicate the same impact in the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be hopeful of that change as Zampa wears the orange shirt under the captaincy of his compatriot Pat Cummins. He was signed for just Rs 2.40 crore.

Quinton de Kock: One of the most fearsome opening batters in the game, De Kock was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a stunningly low fee of INR 3.60 crore. Landing a player who has scored 3,157 runs in 107 IPL matches, including two centuries, is a bargain that the KKR management would be immensely proud of.

Washington Sundar: Topping the charts is India all-rounder Washington Sundar. When Sundar was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was expected to cost somewhere around INR 10 crore in the auction. But, the spin-bowling all-rounder only cost Gujarat Titans Rs. 3.20 crore. With a T20 international record of 47 wickets from 52 matches and an economy rate of 6.87, Sundar is arguably the smartest buy of the auction.