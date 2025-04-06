England pacer Jofra Archer has been on a roll over the past couple of games for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Archer produced a match-winning spell of 3/25 in 4 overs against Punjab Kings to help RR secure a 50-run victory on Saturday. Archer was also name the player of the match for his brilliance with the ball in the middle. In the post-match presentation ceremony, however, Archer was asked an awkward question about how he sees himself, as an Englishman or a West Indian. The speedster handled the tricky question with perfection.

Archer, who was born in Barbados (West Indies), went on to represent England on the international level. However, many still see him as a 'West Indian'.

In the post-match presentation cermeony, former India cricketer Murali Kartik informed Archer of a conversation he had with West Indian great Ian Bishop in the commentary box about his international represntation.

Murali Kartik: Me and Ian Bishop were having some fun in the commentary box. He said, for everyone he (Archer) is a West Indian. I said, No, he has been snapped up by England.

Jofra Archer: No comment.

Murali Kartik: I expected that from you.

Archer also said that he is training as hard as anyone else to be able to produce similar performances for his team in the games to come.

"Beginning of the tournament that happened but happy to contribute to the win. When there are days like this, you make sure you got to cash in, you enjoy the good ones and take the bad ones in your stride. You will be lucky in some circumstances, everyone is training just as hard as you, everyday is not going to be a great day," he said.

With the victory against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals now have two wins in 4 matches, taking them to the 7th spot in the points table.