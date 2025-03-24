Unarguably one of the most exciting pace bowling talents in the game, Mayank Yadav has had several injury troubles hamper his rise in the global cricketing spectrum. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign began, fans held their breaths hoping to see the express pacer take giant strides forward in his career. However, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer has shared a piece of damning news on the pacer, who once bowled 156.7kmph in IPL. Langer, ahead of LSG's match against Delhi Capitals, said that the pacer suffered a fresh blow which will keep him sidelined for about two more weeks.

Mayank has played any form of cricket since his appearance in India vs Bangladesh T20I in October last year due to back injury, was progressing well but ended up kicking his toe against the bed, hence suffering a fresh injury.

"Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed," Langer said ahead of LSG's IPL 2025 opener against DC. "He got an infection in his toe. It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he's up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us."

The Lucknow franchise will be without a host of first-choice pacers against Delhi, with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also sustaining injuries. In fact, Mohsin has already been ruled out for the season and replaced by Shardul Thakur.

"Unfortunately, I think Mohsin sustained a small calf injury in his rehab. So, knowing that we had four guys out, we had to make that tough call on Mohsin. We think Avesh Khan will pass his right to play tomorrow morning through the NCA. So, if that's the case, then he'll be back sooner rather than later. Akash Deep is up and running, and bowling at about 90% now. I believe he's done his yo-yo test. So, he's really ticking off all the boxes," Langer revealed.