KL Rahul was one of the marquee players sold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, as he was picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a price of Rs 14 crore. Rahul had parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after three years as their captain, following which LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had told the media that he had retained only those players who prioritise the team over personal goals. Now, after joining DC, the franchise's co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed that Rahul wants "love and respect" from his new team.

"So he (Rahul) was like, "I just want to play cricket. I just want to get the love and support from the franchise. I just want to get the respect and I know Parth from you, I will get that. I just can't be more excited to play for a friend and make Delhi win. I have never won (IPL). Delhi has never won. Let's do it together"," revealed Parth Jindal, in an interview to ESPNcricinfo.

Jindal revealed that he had spent prior time with Rahul thanks to the latter being from Bengaluru and himself being the owner of Bengaluru FC.

"He's very happy, very excited to be part of Delhi. He has known me for a long time. He's a Bangalore (Bengaluru) boy. I own Bengaluru FC (in the Indian Super League), so he's watched a few games with me. I know his wife Athiya (Shetty) really well. She's been a close family friend growing up in Mumbai," said Jindal.

Delhi Capitals experienced their own separation from an Indian star cricketer, as Rishabh Pant quit the franchise after nine years ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Interestingly, Pant ended up at LSG, Rahul's former franchise.

Rahul is expected to become DC captain as well, although the likes of Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis may also be the in the running.