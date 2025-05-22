Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan had a horrible start in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad. The left arm pacer took a nasty fall on the very first ball of his first ball. He looked to be in severe pain as the physios attended to him. Then, on the fourth ball too h fell. The groundsmen then sprung into action and could be seen using saw dust. The heavy grass top at the crease was the reason behind the slip, said the commentators. After the over, Arshad Khan was taken off the field. There seemed to be bruises on his hand too.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League.

Even though the playoff race has ended, the fixture holds great significance for Gujarat, which currently sits at the summit. The remaining seven fixtures will decide how RCB, PBKS, MI, and GT will line up in the top four spots. A victory against Lucknow will take them closer to the top two spots, which will serve as a massive advantage for them, considering they will get two chances in the playoffs.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the hosts have lined up with the same playing XI and said, "We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important. The way we compliment each other is great, we don't have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. No changes."

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant admitted they would have also preferred to field first and said, "Would have bowled first, looks a good wicket. There is a challenge when you are already eliminated, but we take pride in playing cricket. As a team, we are trying different options that give ourselves the best chance of winning. Anything that could help us prepare for next season. Akash Deep comes in, and a few more changes for us."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

With ANI inputs