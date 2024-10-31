Shubman Gill was not named as Gujarat Titans' most expensive retention, with that honour going to Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The franchise also kept hold of two surprise uncapped Indian players. Gujarat Titans left everyone utterly impressed as they clinched the IPL title in their inaugural season in 2022. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, they went on to play the final in IPL 2023 but lost lost to Chennai Super Kings. However in 2024, Hardik left the Gujarat-based franchise to reunite with his old team Mumbai Indians and Shubman Gill took as the skipper of the team. In that season, GT failed to get through the playoffs. GT have now announced the names of their retained players for the upcoming mega auctions.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Rashid Khan (Rs 18 cr)

2. Shubman Gill (Rs 16.5 cr)

3. B Sai Sudharshan (Rs 8.5 cr)

4. Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

5. Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

GT IPL 2024 squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.