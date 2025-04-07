Washington Sundar impressed with the bat as Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Coming in to bat at No. 4, Sundar smashed 49 off 29 balls and gave GT a great start in their run chase of 153. As GT ended up romping to victory with 20 balls to spare, the franchise took to social media to celebrate the knock. On X, GT brought up an old tweet of Sundar's namesake Sundar Pichai - the CEO of Google - and replied to it in style.

In an interaction that took place on March 25, India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai had responded in a tongue-in-cheek manner to a tweet on Washington Sundar not being picked in the playing XI by IPL teams.

I have been wondering this too:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2025

"How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery," a user on X had posted.

To this, Sundar Pichai had put a humorous reply.

"I have been wondering this too," Pichai had said.

Whether Sundar Pichai's reply was regarding Washington Sundar himself or a humorous reference to him having the same name isn't known, but it gave Gujarat Titans the opportunity to reply after Washington's knock.

"Sundar came. Sundar conquered," replied GT to Sundar Pichai's tweet, referring to Washington's knock.

Washington Sundar's impressive knock has further raised questions as to why he has never been an automatic pick for his IPL franchise. Ever since Gautam Gambhir's arrival to the Team India setup, Washington has been a regular in all three formats.

However, despite playing for four franchises (Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans), Washington has only played more than 10 games in two out of eight previous seasons.

Sundar's good form with the bat should earn him a longer stint in GT's playing XI, but even in IPL 2025, he had started out on the bench.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: As it happened

Sunrisers Hyderabad collapsed to a fourth successive defeat, being outclassed by Gujarat Titans at their own den. Having finished runners-up in IPL 2024 and showcased a never-before-seen brand of T20 batting, SRH have flattered to deceive this season.

On Sunday, SRH managed a total of only 152 batting first, which was easily chased down by GT. Captain Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten on 61, while Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford (35 not out off 16 balls) also played handy knocks.