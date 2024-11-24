CSK Full Squad, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings aim to bolster their ranks with quality batters and a possible future replacement for MS Dhoni in the IPL 2025 auction. CSK decided to retain five players and they will have Rs 55 crore purse to spend in the auction. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were both top retentions for the five-time champions. They also decided to retain the services of Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Shivam Dube. Dhoni was retained for just Rs 4 crore thanks to the rule that any cricketer who has not played for India in the past five years will be considered 'uncapped'.

Full list of retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Full list of released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.