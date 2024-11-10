Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has opened up on the franchise's strategy heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. CSK decided to retain the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni ahead of the auction, leaving themselves with just one Right To Match card to use in the bidding war. In all likelihood, CSK will use the RTM option for either Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra. With the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant entering this year's auction, Kasi admitted that CSK might not be able to compete with the other teams, as far as signing big Indian names.

"We had discussions with Ruturaj, the captain, MS (Dhoni) and coach Stephen Fleming before we decided on the retentions. We were very clear that the players that helped the team grow, stabilise in the previous years were the ones very important for the CSK team to continue further," Kasi told former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu during an interaction on Provoke TV.

"It was very easy to decide on the retentions -- Gaikwad, Jaddu, MS, Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana. But we knew that if we retain these players, we would have a lesser purse to go into the auction. We knew that we wouldn't be able to compete with the other teams when it comes to the best of the Indian players. I mean, we will still try, but i don't think we'll be able to get them at the auction," he added.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped players.

PBKS have the biggest purse balance of all, at Rs 110.5 crore, having only retained two uncapped players. RCB, at Rs 83 crore and LSG at Rs 69 crore, are the next in line with the biggest purse to spend in the auction. Gujarat Titans, with INR 69 crore left to spend, could also be in the race to sign Pant.