Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted having a long chat with franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan, following the loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. Despite the loss ending CSK's IPL 2025 playoff hopes, Dhoni and Kasi were all smiles, with latter also clapping before starting the conversation. In a viral video, Kasi can be seen making hand gestures while explaining something to Dhoni. This comes amid speculations of this IPL season being Dhoni's last as a player.

However, both Dhoni, who was retained as an uncapped player by CSK, and Kasi looked in good mood during the entire interaction.

Csk ceo clapping to dhoni pic.twitter.com/iiIJJaEobJ — Pappu Plumber (@tappumessi) April 30, 2025

Even at 43 years of age, former India captain is still flaunting his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps as well as in his batting in the ongoing IPL 2025. In this edition, Dhoni has inflicted four stumpings and as many catches behind the stumps so far.

Last month, Dhoni added another feather to his cap in his illustrious career by becoming the first player in IPL history to complete 200 fielding dismissals. He achieved the feat during CSK's clash with Lucknow Super Giants on April 14. With the bat, Dhoni has scored 151 runs in 10 games with the best score of 30, including a few quickfire innings.

After a four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings, five-time champions CSK suffered their eighth loss of the season and became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron analysed CSK's season and said the team lacked impetus in the middle overs, and they can't keep depending on Dhoni for 18 years.

"I think poor form has affected the entire team, especially the bowling unit. CSK really depended on Pathirana to get them wickets at the back end and defend totals, but he's been completely off the boil. He's changed his action a bit, he's not landing his yorkers, and has bowled 31 extras this tournament - that's a lot for a frontline bowler.

"With the bat, they've lacked impetus in the middle overs. Brevis has come in and provided a bit of high-octane energy, but before that, it was missing. They need to go back to the drawing board and evaluate what went wrong at the auction. They don't have someone like Tristan Stubbs or Tim David to finish innings. Yes, MS Dhoni is there - but you can't keep depending on him for 18 years," said Aaron.

(With IANS Inputs)