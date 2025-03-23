Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming: The El-Classico of IPL is here as two most successful teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be squaring off against each other. Both the teams, who have won the coveted title a record five-times each, will look to open their IPL 2025 campaign with a win. CSK augmented their spin attack in the IPL mega auction last year by including Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad Shreyas Gopal and Deepak Hooda, with India veteran Ravindra Jadeja also in the mix. On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year.

MI will also be without regular skipper Pandya for this clash as the India all-rounder serves a one-match ban for the team's slow over-rate in their final league match last year.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match be held?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the JioStar Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 opening match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs