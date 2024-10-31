The highly anticipated moment is here as Chennai Super Kings have announced their list of retained players for the mega auctions of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A lot of buzz was going on regarding the future of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. He has been retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore as the uncapped player. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja were both retained for Rs 18 cr each, while Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana were also kept hold of by the five-time champions.

New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have not been retained by CSK. Moeen Ali, who was retained by the franchise in 2021, has also been let go.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 cr)

2. Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 cr)

3. Shivam Dube (Rs 12 cr)

4. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 cr)

5. MS Dhoni (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)