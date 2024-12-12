Former India player Dinesh Karthik, who is now in the support staff of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has given a massive verdict. According to Karthik, RCB's new signing Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best bowler India has after Jasprit Bumrah. While there is no doubt about Bumrah being at the top spot among the Indian bowlers, Karthik felt that 34-year-old Bhuvneshwar is right behind him. Notably, Bhuvneshwar claimed 294 wickets for India. He is also a proven performer in IPL. Bhuvneshwar is the pacer with second-most wickets in IPL, with 181 wickets from 176 matches in the tournament.

"Just for the record, I am convinced that he is the best bowler India has after Bumrah even today. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best T20 bowler," said Karthik in a video shared by RCB's official X handle.

Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar earlier this month expressed his excitement at returning to RCB ahead of IPL 2025.

Bhuvneshwar, who began his IPL journey with RCB in 2009, is looking forward to shoulder the team's bowling responsibilities for the first time since he started playing in the league.

"Really happy to be part of RCB, it's where I started in 2009. I want to thank RCB management for considering me and a big shout out to the RCB fans for showing so much love. Looking forward to a great season," said Bhuvneshwar in a release.

The right-arm pacer recently delivered a sensational bowling performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, celebrating his recent acquisition by RCB with a stunning hat-trick. Leading Uttar Pradesh, he finished with extraordinary figures of 3 for 6 against Jharkhand, securing a 10-run victory for his team earlier this month.

Defending a target of 161, Bhuvneshwar turned the match on its head in the 17th over, dismissing Robin Minz, Bal Krishna, and Vivekanand Tiwari with the first three balls. His hat-trick came in a triple-wicket maiden over, underlining his brilliance as a bowler.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)