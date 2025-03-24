There was an incident of security breach during the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. A fan climbed the fence at the stadium and ran onto the field to meet RCB great Virat Kohli. The pitch invader fell at the feat of the star batter. However, the fan's action landed him in trouble as he was detained by the Kolkata police over a case of security breach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla reacted to the incident. Taking to X, Shukla acknowledged Kohli's fan following and shared a post saying: "Amazing fan following of @imVkohli."

However, Shukla was criticised for glorifying the incident with fans raising concerns over the safety of the player.

Here's how internet reacted:

Don't glorify it, especially as a BCCI official. That was a security lapse. If you normalize such things and let security remain lenient, someday miscreants too will enter and attempt to harm players.



Plenty of examples from the past exist. Remember the Monica Seles stabbing? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 23, 2025

You shouldn't be glorifying that, especially as an admin. — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) March 23, 2025

As the Vice President of the BCCI, you shouldn't encourage such security breaches by fans under the guise of 'fan following.' God forbid, if something goes wrong with a player tomorrow, who will be held responsible? Please improve the security arrangements. — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) March 23, 2025

That's a breach — Sourabh Gupta (@casourabhguptax) March 23, 2025

For the unversed, the incident happened moments after the star India batter reached his half-century. The fan jumped over the guardrails and ran towards him. Virat was visibly surprised as the fan grabbed his legs and fell on the ground.

Recapping the match, KKR batted first and posted a target of 175 for RCB, captain Rahane was the top scorer for KKR with 56 runs, and KKR struggled in the first three overs where they lost De cock. After losing the first wicket Rahane and Narine built a strong partnership of 103 runs which was later broken by Rasikh Salam. Josh Hazelwood and Krunal Pandya then took wickets at regular intervals and restricted KKR to 174 runs.

In the quest for 175, Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*) gave an explosive beginning to Bengaluru. The Englishman took on the role of the aggressor, while Kohli was fierce with the few deliveries he faced during the powerplay. With Salt's merciless batting, RCB surged to 80 by the end of the powerplay without losing a wicket, marking their second-highest score in the history of the lucrative league.

Kohli remained not out and finished the game along with Liam Livingstone in the 17th over. Biref Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 174/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44; Krunal Pandya 3-29) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 177/3 (Virat Kohli 59*, Phil Salt 56; Sunil Narine 1-27).

(With ANI Inputs)