Ashish Nehra was a furious man during his team Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The match in Mumbai saw two rain disruptions. It was the second rain stoppage, just before midnight, that had everyone at the edge of their seats. The restart time was changed from 12:09am to 12:25am to 12:30am (Wednesday). Nehra was furious as umpires were taking a long time to restart the game even when the rain appeared to have stopped. GT batter Rahul Tewatia was also furious.

In a match in which fortunes swung like a pendulum in between two rain breaks, Mumbai Indians fought back brilliantly to take the upper hand but Gujarat Titans hammered 15 runs in a one over to chase the re-adjusted target of 147 in 19 overs to win the match by three wickets via DLS method at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

With the match ending past midnight, the players returned to the middle after 12:25 AM following the second rain break for one over, with the target for Gujarat Titans set at 147. With Titans needing 15 runs off six balls to win, Rahul Tewatia struck Deepak Chahar for four, and Gerald Coetzee hammered a six. Chahar bowled a no-ball off which they picked up a double, and Tewatia scored a single off the fourth ball. To add another twist to the tale, with scores levelled, Chahar had Coetzee out and with one needed, he failed to run out at the non-striker's end. Gujarat Titans won the match and surged to the top of the points table and ending Mumbai Indians' run of six wins in a row.

Former champions Gujarat Titans capped off a superb bowling effort with a clinical batting performance midway through the match and looked on course for victory. But in a dramatic turn of events, Jasprit Bumrah hauled Mumbai Indians back into the game with a brilliant hostile spell, claiming the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan. Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar also struck vital blows, and Mumbai Indians were cruising and bruising.

(With IANS inputs)